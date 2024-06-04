Chairman PRCS meets Swiss Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Swiss Ambassador to Pakistan, George Steiner on Tuesday commended the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) for its outstanding service during natural disasters and crises.

The ambassador expressed these views during a meeting with PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari who visited the Swiss Embassy, said in a Press Release issued here.

He emphasized that all countries had been affected by climate change but Pakistan had suffered particularly severe impacts.

By aiding flood-affected families, Pakistan Red Crescent Society ( PRCS) fulfilled its duty to humanity in that regard.

The meeting addressed various subjects such as Pak-Swiss relations, mutual cooperation, and the urgent humanitarian challenges brought about by climate change.

The ambassador Steiner noted that Pakistan ranked seventh on the climate risk index, which was extremely concerning, and emphasized the need for active participation and stringent measures to combat global warming.

He commended Chairman Laghari for his efforts to modernize the PRCS and enhance diplomatic relations.

Additionally, he acknowledged the significant actions taken by PRCS under Laghari's leadership, highlighting the ongoing and future initiatives dedicated to serving humanity.

Furthermore, the ambassador assured new avenues of support for PRCS.

The meeting concluded with both parties exchanging commemorative souvenirs, marking the occasion as a step forward in fostering deeper collaboration between Pakistan and Switzerland.