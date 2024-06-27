Chairman PRCS meets with the US Ambassador in Pakistan

Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari held a productive meeting with His Excellency Ambassador of the United States, Donald Blome, at the US Embassy in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari held a productive meeting with His Excellency Ambassador of the United States, Donald Blome, at the US Embassy in Islamabad.

According to a PRCS spokesman, the meeting, which took place on Wednesday, aimed to explore avenues of collaboration between PRCS and the United States in humanitarian assistance.

The USAID Pakistan Senior Advisor, James Fleming and Secretary General PRCS Muhammad Abaidullah Khan were also present on the occasion.

Expressing gratitude for the steadfast support extended by the United States during times of disaster and emergencies, Chairman Laghari underscored the pivotal role played by the United States in aiding PRCS's relief efforts.

He highlighted the significant contributions made by the United States in addressing various calamities, including earthquakes and floods, which had affected Pakistan in recent years.

Chairman Laghari engaged in discussions with Envoy Blome about potential areas where the United States can support PRCS's humanitarian initiatives.

He informed the US Envoy about his previous meeting with US Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew J. Schofer, which laid a foundation for today's discussions.

Chairman PRCS gave a detailed briefing on the organization's key programs and interventions, highlighting their ongoing work to support vulnerable communities across Pakistan.

He expressed optimism regarding continued commitment from the United States, particularly in the recovery phase following the devastating Monsoon 2022 floods in Pakistan.

Laghari also outlined key areas where support from the United States could significantly bolster PRCS's humanitarian efforts, including healthcare, water sanitation and hygiene, and women's empowerment through livelihood assistance, maternal and child health initiatives, and leveraging innovation, technology, Climate change and Research for capacity building and community welfare projects.

Chairman PRCS also emphasized increasing the humanitarian program funding for PRCS through the partnership and collaboration of USAID and the Pakistani diaspora based in the United States and through the American Red Cross as well.

He also acknowledged the support of USAID for the ongoing PRCS Local Led Adaptation project in districts Thatta, Badin, Sajjwal and Karachi.

In response, US Envoy Donald Blome lauded PRCS humanitarian efforts under the leadership of Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, in extending aid to the vulnerable, particularly amid crises.

He also commended PRCS's exemplary humanitarian services during floods and other calamities, emphasizing the importance of collaboration with both national and international humanitarian actors in alleviating the sufferings of vulnerable communities in Pakistan. He said the dialogue between the leadership should be continued in future.

On the occasion, Chairman Laghari presented a souvenir to US Envoy Mr Donald Blome along with PRCS Crescent Magazine and a book to commemorate the occasion and symbolize the shared commitment to humanitarian endeavours.

He also invited H.E. Donald Blome to visit the PRCS National Headquarters in Islamabad.