Chairman PRCS Reaffirms Commitment To Strengthen Merged Areas Branches

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024

Chairman PRCS reaffirms commitment to strengthen merged areas branches

Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari on Monday reiterated the PRCS National Headquarters' commitment to strengthening provincial branches, enhancing their capacity, and broadening their outreach to serve communities in need better

During a meeting with Merged Areas Branch, Manager Imran Wazir at the National Headquarters, he applauded the dedicated efforts and swift response of the PRCS Merged Areas Branch.

During a meeting with Merged Areas Branch, Manager Imran Wazir at the National Headquarters, he applauded the dedicated efforts and swift response of the PRCS Merged Areas Branch.

Imran Wazir, on the occasion, provided a detailed briefing on the humanitarian situation in Kurram and Parachinar, highlighting the efforts and response activities carried out by the PRCS Merged Areas Branch.

He outlined the humanitarian assistance provided during the law and order crisis in these affected regions, emphasizing the critical role of PRCS in delivering timely relief.

Imran Wazir expressed gratitude for the community’s appreciation of PRCS’s swift and effective response. "The community acknowledged PRCS as the first organization to reach them in their time of need, providing comprehensive support," he added.

He also acknowledged the vital role of the PRCS National Headquarters in supporting the Merged Areas Branch through the provision of essential support to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable populations.

The meeting concluded with Imran Wazir extending a formal invitation to the National Chairman to visit the Merged Areas Branch, aiming to strengthen further collaboration and coordination between the National Headquarters and the Merged Areas Branch.

