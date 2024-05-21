Chairman PRCS visits Pakistani embassy in Doha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Doha, Qatar.

According to PRCS spokesman, the chairman was warmly welcomed by Pakistan’s Deputy Head of Mission, Syed Mustafa Rabbani, along with Community Welfare Attache, Waheed at the Embassy.

Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, held discussions with Syed Mustafa Rabbani, focusing on humanitarian collaboration and cooperation.

The meeting addressed various topics including the services provided by the Pakistan Red Crescent, nurturing relationships with Qatar Red Crescent Society, and strategies to enhance humanitarian efforts aimed at alleviating the suffering of vulnerable communities, particularly flood-affected people in Pakistan.

During the meeting, the Chairman PRCS provided an overview to Pakistan’s deputy head of the mission in Qatar regarding Red Crescent’s historic assistance to the 2022 monsoon flood affected people.

He highlighted PRCS's efforts in augmenting the humanitarian activities by the government of Pakistan, NDMA, and the Armed Forces, leveraging the strength and resources of its 1.

8 million volunteers.

Chairman Laghari emphasized the need to explore potential avenues of collaboration and strengthen ties with international humanitarian organizations in Qatar to ensure continued support for humanitarian development and ongoing recovery programs benefiting families affected by floods in Pakistan.

He elaborated that PRCS with the support of its partners, is providing humanitarian assistance across the country through multifaceted interventions including disaster management, health and care, cash assistance, livelihood support, shelter, WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene), and more, reaching areas where no other aid had arrived.

Deputy Head of the Mission, Syed Mustafa Rabbani, commended the exemplary services rendered by the Pakistan Red Crescent and expressed appreciation for Chairman Laghari’s leadership in advancing humanitarian initiatives.

He assured his support for engaging PRCS with the Pakistani diaspora in Qatar for mobilization, sensitization and awareness about the PRCS's humanitarian mission, and also channelling the funding support and program collaboration to provide optimal humanitarian services to those in need and linking PRCS with Qatar Charity and different organizations working in Pakistan.