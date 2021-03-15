UrduPoint.com
Chairman P@SHA Urges PM To Review Proposed Tax Credit Scheme

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 08:33 PM

Pakistan Software House Association (P@SHA) Chairman Barkan Saeed on Monday urged upon Prime Minister Imran Khan to review the proposed tax credit scheme for the IT sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Software House Association (P@SHA) Chairman Barkan Saeed on Monday urged upon Prime Minister Imran Khan to review the proposed tax credit scheme for the IT sector.

Talking to the media he said, "I will request to Prime Minister Imran Khan for reviewing the tax credit scheme, and it will better if this scheme is withdrawn by the government." Barkan Saeed, who is also a member of the Prime Minister's Task Force on IT, expressed the hope that during the current financial year, the IT export was expected to touch US $ two billion.

"We are hoping IT export will reach 3 to 4 billion Dollars during the next three to four year," he added.

The chairman requested the government to save the IT industry and take major decisions consultation with all stakeholders for benefit of the country.

To a question, he said the government had recently announced that the tax exemption system would be replaced with a tax credit scheme on IT sector which would harm this important sector.

He was of the view that the proposed system would damage the IT sector.

