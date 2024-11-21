Chairman PTA meets TikTok delegation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) PTA, Major General (R) Hafeez-ur-Rehman, held a meeting with a TikTok delegation led by Emir Gelen, Head of Global Public Policy (METAPSA) and discussed digital engagement, content safety, and online protection.

The delegation, which included Fahad Khan Niazi, Sidra Jalil, Ilunga Mpyana, and Sohaib Khan, also presented plans for the "Youth Safety Summit," aimed at promoting online safety for youth especially child online protection said a news release.

Both parties emphasized the significance of collaboration on awareness, training programs in schools and trained the training program in ensuring a secure and inclusive digital environment in Pakistan.