Chairman PTA meets vice-President Starlink

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Maj. Gen. (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa met with the Vice-President Commercial, Starlink, and CEO, Starlink Pakistan, at the GSMA mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC) in Barcelona.

The delegations discussed the regulatory, technical, and commercial aspects of Starlink's application to offer its broadband services in Pakistan.

Both sides agreed to work out modalities through further engagement in the near future, said a news release received here on Wednesday.