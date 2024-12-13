- Home
Chairman PTA Meets With DEMO Pakistan - Winner Of Funding From Women In Digital Economy Fund (WiDEF)
Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 07:51 PM
Chairman PTA, Major General (R) Hafeez ur Rehman has met with Madiha Hamid, CEO, of DEMO Pakistan and Waqas Hassan, Regional Lead for Global Digital Inclusion Partnership (GDIP)
DEMO is the only organization from Asia to win over USD 1 million grant from the WiDEF - a fund established by USAID and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
DEMO will implement the 2-year grant to address Pakistan's gender digital divide, where only 26% of women have internet access, compared to 47% of men, said a news release issued by the PTA.
This project will empower 10,000 women in government colleges through digiskills training, provide an online safety chatbot for 52 million Whatsapp users in Pakistan and run an advocacy campaign targeting 8 million social media users to bring about social and behavioural change.
Chairman PTA reaffirmed PTA’s full support for the project’s successful implementation, highlighting the authority’s commitment to enhancing digital inclusion and empowering women.
