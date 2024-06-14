Open Menu

Chairman PTA Meets With Head Of APAC, GSMA

Chairman PTA meets with head of APAC, GSMA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, met with Mr. Julian Gorman, Head of APAC GSMA, at the PTA HQs on Friday.

This meeting is part of PTA’s ongoing efforts to strengthen collaboration with GSMA and to discuss key initiatives shaping the future of Pakistan's telecommunications sector, said a news release.

During the meeting, both sides engaged in substantive discussions about PTA’s current and future initiatives, regulatory frameworks, and technological advancements in the telecommunications industry.

