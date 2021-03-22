UrduPoint.com
Chairman PTA Visits Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (LCCI)

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 04:30 PM

The Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) visited Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and met the President LCCI Mian Tariq Misbah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) visited Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and met the President LCCI Mian Tariq Misbah.

Both the sides recognized the importance of high-quality telecommunication services for the modern digital business needs and discussed the challenges and way forward to address the issues being faced by the business community in this context.

Chairman PTA also highlighted measures being taken to ensure that Cellular Mobile Operators provide better coverage and quality of voice and data services to the subscribers.

Chairman PTA stressed upon the need to control use of unauthorized mobile boosters and amplifiers and sought support of LCCI in this regard.

