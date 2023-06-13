Chairman PTI appears before JIT in connection with five cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Monday in relation to five cases, said a spokesman of Islamabad police.

The JIT, led by Additional IG Punjab, Zulfiqar Hamid, was formed to investigate four of the cases.

Additionally, SP Operations Islamabad, Syed Shahzad Bukhari, was leading the JIT for one case.

Chairman PTI was included in the investigation of five cases while he will be summoned for investigation in the remaining cases later.