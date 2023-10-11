Open Menu

Chairman PTI Challenges Indictment Order In Cipher Case

Published October 11, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The Chairman PTI on Wednesday challenged the order of trial court before Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding his indictment in cipher case.

The PTI head also filed a separate petition to the IHC against his possible arrest in NAB case pertaining to toshakhana and scam of Al-Qadir Trust worth 190 million Pounds.

The petitioner in his plea prayed the court to terminate the order of trial court dated October 9, regarding the indictment in the cipher case. He said that the trial court had stated that the copies of the case had been provided to the defence, but in actual, it couldn’t be shared so far.

It said that the trial court even didn’t wait for the judgment of IHC in petition against trail of chairman PTI in jail.

However, in other petition chairman PTI prayed the court to stop execution of the decision of accountability court dated August 10, and stop his arrest until the final judgment into the appeal. The chairman PTI challenged the verdict of trial court for cancellation of his interim bails in two cases.

