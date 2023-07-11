Open Menu

Chairman PTI Provoking People To Sabotage Peace: Sanaullah

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 11, 2023 | 11:40 AM

The Interior Minister says the elections should be held in 60 or 90 days after dissolving assemblies.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 11th, 2023) Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah has said that all coalition partners have developed a consensus to hold elections after dissolving assemblies.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said elections should be held in 60 or 90 days after dissolving assemblies.

To a question about prolonging the caretaker set-up, he said, there is no plan to delay the general elections.

The Minister blamed Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf for provoking people to sabotage peace.

