Chairman PTI Seeks To Include Federation As Party In His Appeal

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2023 | 07:05 PM

Chairman PTI seeks to include federation as party in his appeal

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) on Thursday moved a petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking permission to name the federation as respondent in appeal against his conviction in toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) on Thursday moved a petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking permission to name the federation as respondent in appeal against his conviction in toshakhana case.

Sardar Latif Khan Khosa had filed the petition on behalf of his client.

It said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had raised an objection on the appeal for not making the federation as party in the case.

The petition said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified chairman PTI for upcoming general elections after the decision of toshakhana case. It prayed the court to also suspend the notification of ECP till the judgment of the court in the main appeal of chairman PTI.

