UrduPoint.com

Chairman PTI Should Focus On Flood Victims Rehabilitation: Tahira Aurangzeb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Chairman PTI should focus on flood victims rehabilitation: Tahira Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N Tahira Aurangzeb said on Monday that Imran Khan should focus on the rehabilitation of flood affectees instead of criticizing state institutions.

While talking to ptv news, he said that the recent floods destroyed roads, bridges, schools, mosques, hospitals, hotels and other infrastructures and displaced lakhs of people, similar to the 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods.

"Khan needs to shun his politics and join us in helping the people who lost their family members, homes, livestock and crops in the floods," she stressed.

The complete rehabilitation and immediate assistance to the flood victims was the top priority of the incumbent government, she added.

Tahira Aurangzeb said that the government was fully aware of its responsibilities and will never leave the affected people alone in the difficult time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Earthquake Flood Muslim Family Government Top PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th September 2022

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

1 day ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

1 day ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.