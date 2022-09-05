Chairman PTI should focus on flood victims rehabilitation: Tahira Aurangzeb

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N Tahira Aurangzeb said on Monday that Imran Khan should focus on the rehabilitation of flood affectees instead of criticizing state institutions.

While talking to ptv news, he said that the recent floods destroyed roads, bridges, schools, mosques, hospitals, hotels and other infrastructures and displaced lakhs of people, similar to the 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods.

"Khan needs to shun his politics and join us in helping the people who lost their family members, homes, livestock and crops in the floods," she stressed.

The complete rehabilitation and immediate assistance to the flood victims was the top priority of the incumbent government, she added.

Tahira Aurangzeb said that the government was fully aware of its responsibilities and will never leave the affected people alone in the difficult time.