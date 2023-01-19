UrduPoint.com

Chairman Punjab Board Of Investment And Trade (PBIT) Qaiser Iqbal Baryar Calls On Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 08:53 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Qaiser Iqbal Baryar, Saleem Baryar and Ahsan Saleem Baryar called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office.

They discussed matters of mutual interest and exploitation of investment opportunities in the province.

The CM said that Punjab was taking the lead in all sectors, including investment, and pointed out that for the first time, all facilities for investors have been consolidated under one roof. He emphasized that increasing investment would create new employment opportunities.

He said that Punjab was the safest and best province for investors and highlighted the one-window operation facility that has been established for investors' ease.

