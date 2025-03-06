Chairman Punjab model bazar visits Ramazan bazaar

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Chairman Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company MNA Malik Muhammad Afzal Khokhar

visited the Ramzan Sahulat bazaar to inspect its operation and ensure availability of essential

commodities at subsidized rates.

During his visit, he reviewed stalls of sugar, flour, vegetables, fruits, and pulses, while also

assessing cleanliness, sitting arrangements for citizens and other administrative matters.

He inquired about the availability and prices of essential items, to which citizens

expressed satisfaction.

Afzal Khokhar emphasized that the Punjab government haD made essential food items

available at subsidized rates in Ramzan Bazaars.

"Citizens could purchase sugar at Rs 130 per kg, along with other essential commodities

at discounted prices," he stated.