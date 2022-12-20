Chairman Punjab Zakat Council approves Rs5.8b proposed Zakat budget 2022-23

Chairman Punjab Zakat and Ushr Council Malik Wasif Mazhar chaired the 25th meeting of the Punjab Zakat and Usher Council here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman Punjab Zakat and Ushr Council Malik Wasif Mazhar chaired the 25th meeting of the Punjab Zakat and Usher Council here on Tuesday.

In the meeting, an estimate of 5.8 billion rupees was approved for the proposed Zakat budget for the year 2022-23. The council had allocated 3.19 billion rupees in the form of a living allowance; a living allowance for blind people worth 203 million rupees and a living allowance of Rs1.2 million for leprosy patients had been proposed.

Rs232 million for free-treatment of indigent persons in provincial, district and tehsil level hospitals. Rs145 million for providing educational scholarships to deserving students, and 145 million rupees for providing educational scholarships to deserving students of religious schools.

Similarly, an amount of 754 million rupees had been allocated for technical scholarships so that deserving students could get free technical training in vocational training institutes.

Apart from this, an allocation of Rs500 million was also approved for social rehabilitation, including marriage grants, to provide funds for small-scale businesses in various sectors. An amount of Rs50 million had also been allocated for the deserving victims of the flood-affected districts of the previous year.

In the meeting, Rahim Yar Khan, Layyah, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauuddin. Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Khanewal, Jhelum, Chakwal, Faisalabad, Multan, Lodhran, Vehari and Bhakkar were approved to nominate the chairman of 20 district Zakat and Usher Committees. Along with this, the council also approved a 15 per cent increase in the salaries of Zakat-paid staff.

Secretary Zakat Babar Aman Babar, members of Punjab Zakat and Usher Council and representatives of various provincial departments, besides administrator Zakat and Usher Punjab, also participated in the meeting.