Chairman PYPM pays tribute to APS martyrs

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Chairman of Pakistan Youth Peace Movement (PYPM), Arbab Nasir Haider Kassi on Saturday paid tribute to the martyrs of Army Public school Peshawar and said that the sacrifices of Shuhada APS would always be remembered.

The day of December 16, 2014 will always be remembered as a dark day in the history of the country, he said while addressing a ceremony held here in memory of the martyrs of the Army Public School Peshawar tragedy under the auspices of Pakistan Youth Peace Movement.

Kassi said the heartbreaking incident of December 16, 2014, the grief and sorrow of the entire nation was indescribable.

He said that even after 9 years, the grief of the APS tragedy is still alive in the hearts of the entire nation and we are proud of these bereaved families who have endured this great trauma.

He said that the entire nation is an equal participant in the grief of these bereaved families. The sacrifices of the innocent heroes of APS will always be remembered in the history of the country.

Haider Kassi said that the APS tragedy united the entire nation against terrorism and the armed forces have reiterated their efforts to eradicate terrorism with the support of the public, as a result of which terrorism was eradicated to a large extent.

He said that today, once again, terrorists are trying to target our security forces, which the armed forces are fighting with full determination to deal with the menace of terrorism.

He said that the nation needs to stand side by side with the security forces once again repeating the spirit of December 2014.