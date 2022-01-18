Chairman RAA, President IIU discuss role of varsities in promotion of Seerah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman of the National Rehmatulil Alameen Authority, Ejaz Akram and President, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI), Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi had a meeting on Tuesday here at the new campus of the university.

During the meeting, the role of educational institutions in promoting teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the importance of research in the light of Seerah were discussed.

IIUI President apprised the Chairman of the National Rehmatulil Alameen Authority about the university's role in promotion of Islamic research and values in the form of collaborations, research and training.

He also briefed him about the research and training projects at constituent units of the university as well as he also told about the service of the scholars of the university.

Ejaz Akram said that universities are vital institutions to promote the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in society.

He emphasized that universities must conduct research regarding the true message of islam in light of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He also appreciated the efforts and vision of IIUI.