UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman Railways Meets Officers, Visits Chinna Creek Bridge, Heritage Park

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Chairman Railways meets officers, visits Chinna Creek bridge, Heritage Park

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Railways Habib ur Rehman Gillani has called for the stern implementation of directives passed by the Supreme Court on December 29 last year pertaining to complete elimination of encroachments and retrieving every inch of the railways' encroached land anywhere in letter and spirit.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting at the DS Office Karachi that was attended by CEO PR Nisar Ahmad Memon, AGM Traffic Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, AGM Infrastructure Asif Mateen Zaidi, DS Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul, PD KCR Ameer Mohammad Daudpota and divisional officers, said a news release on Wednesday.

The Chairman was briefed, at length, about the three-month income, expenditure and occupancy statistics of KCR since revival of its operations from November 19 last year.

Project Director KCR Ameer Mohammad Daudpota apprised the Chairman of survey and other exercises carried out on the revival of remaining 16 kilometres of KCR loop line from Orangi to Drigh Road.

Followed by his meeting with divisional officers, the chairman held a meeting with the consortium of consultants for KCR revival at the DS office.

Chairman Railways, along with the officers, visited the recently rehabilitated Chinna Creek bridge. He also did the footplate inspection of Old Kaemari track that was in continual use during the rehabilitation period of Chinna creek bridge.

The chairman also inspected the 11 acre under-construction site for Railways Heritage and Theme Park near Kala Pul. The relevant engineers briefed him regarding the ongoing construction work. He directed for concluding the project at the earliest.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Supreme Court Road Traffic SITE Orangi November December From

Recent Stories

ADEX inks AED22 million deal with Emirati firm Jen ..

2 minutes ago

NIMR launches next-generation AJBAN, HAFEET Mark 2 ..

17 minutes ago

Etihad Airways, Gulf Air announce strategic commer ..

47 minutes ago

PITB - P@SHA sign MoU to promote Public-Private pa ..

1 hour ago

85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

Head of Syrian Opposition Delegation Praises Meeti ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.