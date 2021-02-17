Chairman Railways meets officers, visits Chinna Creek bridge, Heritage Park

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Railways Habib ur Rehman Gillani has called for the stern implementation of directives passed by the Supreme Court on December 29 last year pertaining to complete elimination of encroachments and retrieving every inch of the railways' encroached land anywhere in letter and spirit.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting at the DS Office Karachi that was attended by CEO PR Nisar Ahmad Memon, AGM Traffic Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, AGM Infrastructure Asif Mateen Zaidi, DS Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul, PD KCR Ameer Mohammad Daudpota and divisional officers, said a news release on Wednesday.

The Chairman was briefed, at length, about the three-month income, expenditure and occupancy statistics of KCR since revival of its operations from November 19 last year.

Project Director KCR Ameer Mohammad Daudpota apprised the Chairman of survey and other exercises carried out on the revival of remaining 16 kilometres of KCR loop line from Orangi to Drigh Road.

Followed by his meeting with divisional officers, the chairman held a meeting with the consortium of consultants for KCR revival at the DS office.

Chairman Railways, along with the officers, visited the recently rehabilitated Chinna Creek bridge. He also did the footplate inspection of Old Kaemari track that was in continual use during the rehabilitation period of Chinna creek bridge.

The chairman also inspected the 11 acre under-construction site for Railways Heritage and Theme Park near Kala Pul. The relevant engineers briefed him regarding the ongoing construction work. He directed for concluding the project at the earliest.