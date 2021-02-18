UrduPoint.com
Chairman Railways Observes City-Orangi KCR Ride

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 08:28 PM

Chairman Pakistan Railways Habib ur Rehman Gillani travelled from City to Orangi station in KCR-2 Down here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Railways Habib ur Rehman Gillani travelled from City to Orangi station in KCR-2 Down here on Thursday.

He was accompanied by CEO PR Nisar Ahmad Memon, AGM (Traffic) Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, AGM (Infrastructure) Asif Mateen Zaidi, DS PR Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul, PD KCR Ameer Mohammad Daudpota and divisional officers of Karachi division, said a spokesperson of the PR.

The Chairman viewed a detailed outlook of the entire en route railways' infrastructure, especially the Right-of-Way, RoW, retrieved land, along the 14 kilometres distance between the two stations.

Meanwhile the Project Director KCR Ameer Mohammad Daudpota apprised him of the renovation work going on at some stations.

He lauded the efforts of railways' officers, officials and workers for their relentless efforts and contributions in making the City-Orangi track functional and connecting it with the operational route of KCR.

