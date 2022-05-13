Chairman Railways seeks report of train accident

Chairman Railways Zafar Zaman Ranjha, on Friday, directed the concerned officers to submit a detailed report of Hyderabad train accident within a period of next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Chairman Railways Zafar Zaman Ranjha, on Friday, directed the concerned officers to submit a detailed report of Hyderabad train accident within a period of next 24 hours .

Ranjha also directed concerned officer to fix the responsibility on negligent officials and ordered to restore the track as soon as possible and take punitive actions.

The Pakistan Railways apologized for the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the schedule affecting other trains