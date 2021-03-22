UrduPoint.com
Chairman Railways Urges Upon Officials To Pay Special Attention To Passengers' Safety

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 08:41 PM

Chairman Railways urges upon officials to pay special attention to passengers' safety

Chairman Railways, Habib ur Rehman Gillani, urged upon officers to play active role for passengers safe journey by following rules and code of discipline

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman Railways, Habib ur Rehman Gillani, urged upon officers to play active role for passengers safe journey by following rules and code of discipline.

Addressing PR Multan Division officers at DS committee room here on Monday, Habib-ur Rehman Gillani said that rule and regulations of the department should be abided by in letter and spirit.

Mr Gillani stated that Railway officials should pay special attention to safety adding that no laxity would be tolerated in this connection.

" We are winning bread and butter for our families from Pakistan Railways. So, we should perform our duties with honesty.

" he noted.

PR chairman, who is also secretary, asked officials about the problems faced by their sections and issued directions to resolve.

Later, he visited Multan Cantt Station and inspected various stalls at the platforms besides the locomotive shed and reservation office.

He also examined railway track from Multan Cantt to City Station on motor trolley.

A delegation of Pak Arab Fertilizer also called on him.

He invited the delegation to invest in Railways for business purposes.

DS, Naveed Mubashar, Deputy DS, Athar Riaz, DCO Abida Mariyam and others officials were present.

