UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman Railways Visits KCR Track

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 09:50 PM

Chairman Railways visits KCR track

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Railways (PR) Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani on Sunday visited various stations and level crossings of the Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) project and also held an important meeting regarding the revival of KCR project here on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Superintendent Karachi Arshad Salam Khattak, Project Director KCR Ameer Mohammad Daudpota, Deputy DS Farid Ahmad and concerned engineers working on the KCR project, said a statement.

The Chairman visited the track of the KCR from City to Drigh Road while passing en route Baldia, Shah Latif, SITE, Orangi, Nazimabad, Gillani and urdu college stations and also held a trolley inspection of the loop.

Gillani inspected the working of Pakistan Railways on the restoration work and directed the concerned officials for further accelerating the speed so that the people of Karachi could get benefit from the revival of KCR project at the earliest.

While inspected the SITE area, the Chairman expressed concerns over the ejection of hazardous pollutants on the track of KCR.

The DS Karachi apprised that the Sindh government had been approached about resolution of this issue and it would soon be sorted out.

The Chairman after examining the area of Green Line, that crosses the KCR track in Nazimabad, urged for expediting the communication with the relevant authorities so that the proposed underpasses or overhead bridges could be timely built.

The Project Director KCR said that various meetings had been held with the Sindh government on this issue and the provincial government had allocated Rs 3 billion during the running fiscal year for the said purpose.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Resolution Road Baldia SITE Orangi Sunday From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak launches &#039;Virtual Knowledg ..

26 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Abu Dhabi Dep ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Economy, Dubai Chamber discuss expandi ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Canvas artworks highlight humanity’s love ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Airport renews agreement with Alpha Flight ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police warn of fraudulent internet emplo ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.