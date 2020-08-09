Chairman Railways visits KCR track

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Railways (PR) Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani on Sunday visited various stations and level crossings of the Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) project and also held an important meeting regarding the revival of KCR project here on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Superintendent Karachi Arshad Salam Khattak, Project Director KCR Ameer Mohammad Daudpota, Deputy DS Farid Ahmad and concerned engineers working on the KCR project, said a statement.

The Chairman visited the track of the KCR from City to Drigh Road while passing en route Baldia, Shah Latif, SITE, Orangi, Nazimabad, Gillani and urdu college stations and also held a trolley inspection of the loop.

Gillani inspected the working of Pakistan Railways on the restoration work and directed the concerned officials for further accelerating the speed so that the people of Karachi could get benefit from the revival of KCR project at the earliest.

While inspected the SITE area, the Chairman expressed concerns over the ejection of hazardous pollutants on the track of KCR.

The DS Karachi apprised that the Sindh government had been approached about resolution of this issue and it would soon be sorted out.

The Chairman after examining the area of Green Line, that crosses the KCR track in Nazimabad, urged for expediting the communication with the relevant authorities so that the proposed underpasses or overhead bridges could be timely built.

The Project Director KCR said that various meetings had been held with the Sindh government on this issue and the provincial government had allocated Rs 3 billion during the running fiscal year for the said purpose.