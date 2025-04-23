Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan Meets With Youth Influencers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), met with Youth influencers at the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday.
The meeting, led by Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, brought together around 20 youth influencers from various cities across Pakistan, alongside members of the PMYP team. Adding an international dimension to the gathering, a Nigerian influencer also participated, offering a valuable global perspective. The session was highly productive, focusing on youth empowerment and engagement initiatives. Influencers ncluding Fahad Malik, Arieb Azhar, Ainee Qureshi, Shahrukh Khan, Lamia Khan, Nida, Bisma Noor, Abiola Atobatele, Daneen Zarnish, Sohaib Rafaqat, Arsalan Munir, Subtain Zahid, Khawaja Ijlal, Chandni Arooj, Abdur Rahman, Sidra Ali Naqvi, and Mishal Shafiq participated in the meeting.
Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan warmly welcomed the guests and opened the floor by highlighting the programme’s focus on the “4 E’s”, which revolve around empowering the youth through meaningful initiatives.
He provided a comprehensive briefing on key initiatives, including the National Volunteer Corps, aimed at unlocking the immense untapped potential of Pakistan’s youth.
He also introduced the Digital Youth Hub, which was launched on March 26. Since its launch, 1,022,424 (one million, twenty-two thousand, four hundred twenty-four) young individuals have downloaded the Prime Minister's youth programme application.
He noted that after youth engagement, education will be the next major priority area.
Key initiatives discussed during the meeting included Youth Loans, the establishment of Ideas and Incubation Centers, the development of E-sports, and Pakistan’s strategic planning for participation in the 2028 Olympics. Influencers were encouraged to use their platforms responsibly, with the message: “You are the voice of the youth — people listen to you. The meeting created an atmosphere of openness and transparency, emphasizing collective responsibility and welcoming constructive criticism.
In response, the influencers shared valuable feedback. They urged the government to promote a softer and more positive image of Pakistan both locally and globally through various media channels.
Recent Stories
Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..
Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt
Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan
Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew
No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC
PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farmers advised against unnecessary spraying rice crop5 minutes ago
-
Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan meets with youth influencers5 minutes ago
-
PA unanimously condemns terrorism, lauds police bravery5 minutes ago
-
AC inspects polio vaccination process at THQ hospital5 minutes ago
-
APHC strongly condemn cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam15 minutes ago
-
Grand operation to retrieve state land under way: DC15 minutes ago
-
FIA Lahore cracks down on illegal hawala network15 minutes ago
-
Healthcare facilities inspected at BHU, Gara Baloch15 minutes ago
-
Govt launches PSER Survey for Widow and Ration Cards database25 minutes ago
-
Three women killed in separate incidents in Mardan25 minutes ago
-
Strict security measures enforced for PMA president’s parade, section 144 imposed25 minutes ago
-
198 drivers fined for letting students ride on vehicle rooftops25 minutes ago