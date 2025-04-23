Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan meets with youth influencers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), met with Youth influencers at the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday.

The meeting, led by Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, brought together around 20 youth influencers from various cities across Pakistan, alongside members of the PMYP team. Adding an international dimension to the gathering, a Nigerian influencer also participated, offering a valuable global perspective. The session was highly productive, focusing on youth empowerment and engagement initiatives. Influencers ncluding Fahad Malik, Arieb Azhar, Ainee Qureshi, Shahrukh Khan, Lamia Khan, Nida, Bisma Noor, Abiola Atobatele, Daneen Zarnish, Sohaib Rafaqat, Arsalan Munir, Subtain Zahid, Khawaja Ijlal, Chandni Arooj, Abdur Rahman, Sidra Ali Naqvi, and Mishal Shafiq participated in the meeting.

Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan warmly welcomed the guests and opened the floor by highlighting the programme’s focus on the “4 E’s”, which revolve around empowering the youth through meaningful initiatives.

He provided a comprehensive briefing on key initiatives, including the National Volunteer Corps, aimed at unlocking the immense untapped potential of Pakistan’s youth.

He also introduced the Digital Youth Hub, which was launched on March 26. Since its launch, 1,022,424 (one million, twenty-two thousand, four hundred twenty-four) young individuals have downloaded the Prime Minister's youth programme application.

He noted that after youth engagement, education will be the next major priority area.

Key initiatives discussed during the meeting included Youth Loans, the establishment of Ideas and Incubation Centers, the development of E-sports, and Pakistan’s strategic planning for participation in the 2028 Olympics. Influencers were encouraged to use their platforms responsibly, with the message: “You are the voice of the youth — people listen to you. The meeting created an atmosphere of openness and transparency, emphasizing collective responsibility and welcoming constructive criticism.

In response, the influencers shared valuable feedback. They urged the government to promote a softer and more positive image of Pakistan both locally and globally through various media channels.