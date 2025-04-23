Open Menu

Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan Meets With Youth Influencers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan meets with youth influencers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), met with Youth influencers at the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday.

The meeting, led by Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, brought together around 20 youth influencers from various cities across Pakistan, alongside members of the PMYP team. Adding an international dimension to the gathering, a Nigerian influencer also participated, offering a valuable global perspective. The session was highly productive, focusing on youth empowerment and engagement initiatives. Influencers ncluding Fahad Malik, Arieb Azhar, Ainee Qureshi, Shahrukh Khan, Lamia Khan, Nida, Bisma Noor, Abiola Atobatele, Daneen Zarnish, Sohaib Rafaqat, Arsalan Munir, Subtain Zahid, Khawaja Ijlal, Chandni Arooj, Abdur Rahman, Sidra Ali Naqvi, and Mishal Shafiq participated in the meeting.

Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan warmly welcomed the guests and opened the floor by highlighting the programme’s focus on the “4 E’s”, which revolve around empowering the youth through meaningful initiatives.

He provided a comprehensive briefing on key initiatives, including the National Volunteer Corps, aimed at unlocking the immense untapped potential of Pakistan’s youth.

He also introduced the Digital Youth Hub, which was launched on March 26. Since its launch, 1,022,424 (one million, twenty-two thousand, four hundred twenty-four) young individuals have downloaded the Prime Minister's youth programme application.

He noted that after youth engagement, education will be the next major priority area.

Key initiatives discussed during the meeting included Youth Loans, the establishment of Ideas and Incubation Centers, the development of E-sports, and Pakistan’s strategic planning for participation in the 2028 Olympics. Influencers were encouraged to use their platforms responsibly, with the message: “You are the voice of the youth — people listen to you. The meeting created an atmosphere of openness and transparency, emphasizing collective responsibility and welcoming constructive criticism.

In response, the influencers shared valuable feedback. They urged the government to promote a softer and more positive image of Pakistan both locally and globally through various media channels.

Recent Stories

Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dus ..

Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..

10 minutes ago
 Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rah ..

Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt

16 minutes ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Paki ..

Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan

24 minutes ago
 Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair w ..

Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew

30 minutes ago
 No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at th ..

No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC

37 minutes ago
 PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding c ..

PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style

45 minutes ago
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & ..

The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium P ..

Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..

4 hours ago
 Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500 ..

Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

8 hours ago
 New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Mu ..

New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan