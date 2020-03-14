UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority Distributes Saplings Among Public

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 08:02 PM

Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority distributes saplings among public

Under Clean & Green drive, Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Tariq Mehmood Murtaza on Saturday distributed 1,000 saplings among public at N-5, Mandra Toll Plaza

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Under Clean & Green drive, Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Tariq Mehmood Murtaza on Saturday distributed 1,000 saplings among public at N-5, Mandra Toll Plaza.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman told people that the step to distribute plants was being taken following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make Pakistan Clean and Green.

He said the purpose of distributing plants among public/people was to create awareness among them about the importance of making Pakistan Clean and Green. It would create good and healthy atmosphere in the respective areas and would result in improving hygienic condition as well, he added.

Tarid Mehmood advised the public to do plantation in their homes, neighborhood as well as in the city areas to fulfill the vision and dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan's making this Pakistan green and beautiful.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Russian Cabinet of Ministers Advises Citizens to L ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Orders Tougher Coronavirus ..

3 minutes ago

Cheap solar energy projects in progress for farmer ..

3 minutes ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore razes illegal stru ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Creates Coordination Counci ..

9 minutes ago

A new case of Coronavirus reported in Karachi

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.