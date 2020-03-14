Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority distributes saplings among public

Under Clean & Green drive, Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Tariq Mehmood Murtaza on Saturday distributed 1,000 saplings among public at N-5, Mandra Toll Plaza

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Under Clean & Green drive, Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Tariq Mehmood Murtaza on Saturday distributed 1,000 saplings among public at N-5, Mandra Toll Plaza.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman told people that the step to distribute plants was being taken following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make Pakistan Clean and Green.

He said the purpose of distributing plants among public/people was to create awareness among them about the importance of making Pakistan Clean and Green. It would create good and healthy atmosphere in the respective areas and would result in improving hygienic condition as well, he added.

Tarid Mehmood advised the public to do plantation in their homes, neighborhood as well as in the city areas to fulfill the vision and dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan's making this Pakistan green and beautiful.