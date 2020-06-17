Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority visits site of Chahan Dam project

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza on Wednesday visited the site of Chahan dam and inspected the area.

On the occasion, Director General (DG) RDA, Ammara Khan and Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Raja Shoukat Mahmood were present.

Xeon Small Dam Organization Umair Ahmed briefed the chairman about the project and informed that the construction work of the spillway would be completed in 2020-21 as the provincial government had released funds for construction of the spillway and other development work of the project.

MD WASA briefed the Chairman and DG RDA that the provincial government released Rs 200 million in 2019-20 while Rs 250 million has also been allocated in 2020-21. The funds were being used to acquire land for the project, he added.

He said, a water filtration plant, main water supply pipeline, ground and overhead water tanks projects would also be completed.

The design work of the dam is also being completed, he said adding, formal construction work of the project would be started next year while the project would be completed in two years.

The dam would provide clean drinking water to six Union Councils (UCs) including Chak Jalal Din, Girja, Dhamial, Lakhan, Dhama Syedan and Kalial.

The Chairman speaking on the occasion said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was making all out efforts to provide relief the residents of these UCs and complete the project within shortest possible timeframe to mitigate sufferings of the residents.

He said, the residents of six UCs were facing acute water shortage and the residents were fetching water for their daily use at exorbitant rates.

He said, the construction of the dam would fulfill requirements of a large population of different areas and help lessen the load on tube wells.

The Chairman said that Punjab government had approved the water supply project and soon construction work on the project would be commenced and the water reservoir would be completed at fast track.