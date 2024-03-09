Chairman RBISE Visits Matric Exam Centers To Check Arrangements
Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2024 | 08:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Chairman, Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE), Muhammad Adnan Khan on Saturday visited different centers and reviewed arrangements made by the board for matric first annual exams 2024.
He visited Government High school Jhata Hatial and Government Boys High School Sohawa in connection with the Matric First Annual 2024 examination.
The Chairman changed the superintendent of the examination center and ordered an inquiry for beating the students in the examination center Sohawa.
During the visit, he reviewed the ongoing examinations in various examination halls and rooms and also checked the attendance sheets and roll number slips of the students.
Speaking after the visit, the chairman said that separate raiding teams had been formed to make the monitoring of the
examination centers effective.
While issuing instructions, he said that the monitoring teams should perform their professional duties without any
discrimination.
The controller of Examinations, RBISE, Prof. Sajid Mahmood Farooqui, also visited Worker Welfare School Morgah and Government High School AOC, Morgah.
During the visit, he talked to the examination staff and said that Standard Operating Procedures issued by the board should be implemented strictly.
The staff was directed to provide all possible facilities to the students appearing in the exams. The reports are being taken on a daily basis from the central control room and the control rooms established in each district and the arrangements are being further improved in the light of the reports, he added.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl against Qalandars
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Grand book fair at PU ends, 80,000 books sold in 2 days1 minute ago
-
Tragic accident claims life of teenage boy, leaves friend critically injured on Rawalpindi Road11 minutes ago
-
'Killer' of TikToker Maimoona's husband arrested11 minutes ago
-
Islam emphasis women's rights: Prof Zafar11 minutes ago
-
66th Annual Flower Show starts in Mirpurkhas21 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police make foolproof security for Punjab Assembly21 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against price hikes, sanitation standards in markets21 minutes ago
-
Zardari success is victory of democracy: PPP leader21 minutes ago
-
Punjab health minister visits minor patient at Children's Hospital31 minutes ago
-
Children poetry book launching ceremony in Larkana31 minutes ago
-
Minister, IGP visit Police Khidmat Centres31 minutes ago
-
Minister visits Social Welfare Complex, reviews facilities31 minutes ago