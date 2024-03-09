Chairman RBISE visits matric exam centers to check arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Chairman, Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE), Muhammad Adnan Khan on Saturday visited different centers and reviewed arrangements made by the board for matric first annual exams 2024.

He visited Government High school Jhata Hatial and Government Boys High School Sohawa in connection with the Matric First Annual 2024 examination.

The Chairman changed the superintendent of the examination center and ordered an inquiry for beating the students in the examination center Sohawa.

During the visit, he reviewed the ongoing examinations in various examination halls and rooms and also checked the attendance sheets and roll number slips of the students.

Speaking after the visit, the chairman said that separate raiding teams had been formed to make the monitoring of the

examination centers effective.

While issuing instructions, he said that the monitoring teams should perform their professional duties without any

discrimination.

The controller of Examinations, RBISE, Prof. Sajid Mahmood Farooqui, also visited Worker Welfare School Morgah and Government High School AOC, Morgah.

During the visit, he talked to the examination staff and said that Standard Operating Procedures issued by the board should be implemented strictly.

The staff was directed to provide all possible facilities to the students appearing in the exams. The reports are being taken on a daily basis from the central control room and the control rooms established in each district and the arrangements are being further improved in the light of the reports, he added.