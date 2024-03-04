Chairman RBISE visits matriculation exam centers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Chairman, Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) Muhammad Adnan Khan and Controller of Examinations, Prof. Sajid Mahmood Farooqui on Monday visited different matriculation examination centers and reviewed the arrangements.

He visited Government Muslim Higher Secondary school No. 1, Government M.C Girls High School Satellite Town, Govt. M.C Boys High School Satellite Town, Madrasah Millia Islamia High School, KIPs College 6th Road Satellite Town, Anglo Arabic Public High School Sadiqabad Rawalpindi, Government Boys High School Sagri, Government Girls High School Sagri and Government Boys High School Bhakdal, Government Boys High School Kallar Syedan.

During the visit, a mobile phone was recovered from a student at Anglo-Arabic Public High School, Sadiqabad, Rawalpindi, and two students were caught red-handed while cheating at the examination center, Madrasah Millia.

The Chairman ordered registration of UMC against these students. He also checked attendance of the resident inspector, superintendent, deputy superintendent and invigilators of the examination centers and issued instructions to the examination staff that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by Punjab Govt. should strictly be implemented.

No negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he said adding, if anyone is found guilty of violating the SOPs, disciplinary action would be taken against them as well as an FIR would also be registered.

The Chairman informed that the Secretary Higher Education Punjab, Khalid Saleem is determined to eliminate the boti mafia with a strict and solid strategy in the matriculation examination. On the directives of the secretary, honest staff was appointed to monitor the teachers and other officers and all-out efforts were being made for transparent examination system and elimination of boti mafia.

Controller of Examinations Sajid Mehmood Farooqui visited Government High School Jund (Center A.B), Boys No. 2 Jund and Boys No. 1 Jund, Government High School Jhumat, Government Higher Secondary School Malhovali.

Talking to the examination staff he said that transparent conduct of the exams would encourage talented and intelligent students. The examination staff should perform their duties with diligence and dedication. If anyone tries to influence the staff, they should immediately report it directly to the authorities concerned or to the central control room so that immediate action could be taken against such elements.

According to a RBISE spokesman, the Vigilance Committee, Mobile Inspector, Chairman Squad and District Administration were monitoring all the examination centers. In the light of their reports, the board would make the arrangements more effective and comprehensive, he added.

