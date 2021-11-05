UrduPoint.com

Chairman RDA Advises Citizens Not To Invest In Illegal Housing Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza on Friday asked the citizens not to invest in illegal and unauthorized housing schemes, advising them to check status of the housing societies from the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate, RDA or visit the RDA website rda.gop.pk to know the status of the housing projects.

He informed that the staff of the Directorate of MP&TE was regularly conducting operations against illegal housing schemes. The RDA was also issuing notices to the owners of the illegal housing schemes, he added.

He said that the authority was conducting regular operations against rules violators including plazas, shops, commercial and residential buildings and other illegal land use encroachments.

The Chairman said that the authorities concerned had been directed to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorised constructions and commercial activities without any discrimination.

Under new policy introduced to promote construction activities in the district, he said, the building plans were being approved in 30 days, approval of change of land use in 45 days and approval of housing schemes in 75 days.

