Chairman RDA Asks People To Realize The Importance Of Water

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 09:24 PM

Chairman RDA asks people to realize the importance of water

Water is life and a great blessing of the God as life can not be imagined without availability of essential resource of water

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Water is life and a great blessing of the God as life can not be imagined without availability of essential resource of water.

Chairman RDA and Water and Sanitation Agency Tariq Mehmood Murtaza said this on the occasion of World Water Conservation Day being observed on Monday. He appealed to the general public to realize the importance of water and avoid its unnecessary use.

In his message on the occasion, Managing Director WASA Raja Shaukat Mehmood said that the Agency was fully cognizant of the increasing demand of water in future and it was engaged all the times to provide clean drinking water to the citizens.

To cater out the increasing demand of water, the Punjab government has approved mega water supply projects of Chahan Dam and Daducha Dam besides the Federal government's fast paced work on project of water supply from Ghazi Barotha Canal, he told.

The MD WASA called upon the people to exercise like a responsible nation and extend their full support and cooperation to the WASA in its efforts for water conservation.

He said that water scarcity was emerging as the global issue and Pakistan, particularly its Potohar region was facing severe water crisis due to lowering underground water table. In such a grave situation, it is our responsibility to preserve water for our coming generations, he added.

He also asked the citizens to register their complaints about water leakage around their areas on WASA's toll free number 1334.

More Stories From Pakistan

