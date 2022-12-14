Chairman RDA assures business community of full support

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza has assured the business community of all possible support and tangible efforts for the promotion of construction activities.

He said while addressing the participants of a meeting held about the 2nd Pakistan International Property Expo and Convention that the suggestions put forth by the chambers of commerce of the twin-cities (ICCI and RCCI) had been incorporated for the development and beautification of the Rawalpindi city.

Former ICCI president Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, RCCI President Saqib Rafique, DG Information Technology, and members of business community were present on the occasion.

The RDA chairman also informed the participants about ongoing development projects in the city, especially the Ring Road project. He said special economic zones (SEZs) would be developed along Rawalpindi Ring Road to decongest the city.

Tariq Murtaza said the encroachment issue of the city could be addressed permanently by adopting the long-term policy. The Ring Road project would be inaugurated very soon, he added.

On the occasion, he said the RDA would support the business community, adding that the solution of Pakistan's economic problems lies in the promotion of private sector investment and exports.

One Window Operation Centre was set up at RDA to facilitate the general public and business community, he said and informed that the center was resolving the problems related to the approval of building plans and housing schemes, conversion of land use, and transfer of properties within stipulated time frame.

He further said the RDA had set a time frame for issuance of no objection certificate, approval of building plans and maps with a view to facilitate the construction activities and facilitate the builders and developers.

Tariq Murtaza said due to the business-friendly initiatives of the RDA, construction activities were accelerating and the revenue of the organization had also increased considerably.

The business community was the backbone of the national economy and the RDA was trying to provide all possible facilities to the businessmen, he added.

The Chairman said Ring Road would set a new horizon for the development of the city. "It would be a major pull factor for the growth of the city in the South Western direction. The establishment of SEZs along Ring Road would steer the development and growth of the city on modern town planning practices."