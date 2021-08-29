Chairman RDA directs authorities to complete ongoing projects on fast track

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Tariq Mehmood Murtaza has directed the officers concerned to complete the ongoing projects within shortest possible time frame.

The Chairman asked the authorities to make all possible efforts to provide relief to the citizens.

He instructed the RDA officers to spread awareness about legal and illegal housing societies and work hard with dedication to address grievances of the general public.

The Chairman asked Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering Directorate (MP&TE) to continue crackdown on illegal and unauthorized constructions and encroachments without any discrimination.

He instructed the RDA officers to formulate a plan within shortest possible time frame to utilize vacant plots of RDA.

He said, the development project should be completed on fast track and quality of construction work must be ensured.

He directed the Engineering Directorate to work hard to complete the ongoing projects as soon as possible.

"We should increase the working hours and make efforts to alleviate the hardships of the common people," he added.