UrduPoint.com

Chairman RDA Directs Authorities To Complete Ongoing Projects On Fast Track

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 02:10 PM

Chairman RDA directs authorities to complete ongoing projects on fast track

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Tariq Mehmood Murtaza has directed the officers concerned to complete the ongoing projects within shortest possible time frame.

The Chairman asked the authorities to make all possible efforts to provide relief to the citizens.

He instructed the RDA officers to spread awareness about legal and illegal housing societies and work hard with dedication to address grievances of the general public.

The Chairman asked Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering Directorate (MP&TE) to continue crackdown on illegal and unauthorized constructions and encroachments without any discrimination.

He instructed the RDA officers to formulate a plan within shortest possible time frame to utilize vacant plots of RDA.

He said, the development project should be completed on fast track and quality of construction work must be ensured.

He directed the Engineering Directorate to work hard to complete the ongoing projects as soon as possible.

"We should increase the working hours and make efforts to alleviate the hardships of the common people," he added.

Related Topics

Traffic Rawalpindi National University All Housing

Recent Stories

UAE ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE ambassador presents credentials to President of Guyana

19 minutes ago
 Dubai to host POPC Live!, the Middle East’s bigg ..

Dubai to host POPC Live!, the Middle East’s biggest eSports, comics and YouTub ..

34 minutes ago
 UAEREP begins evaluation of shortlisted proposals ..

UAEREP begins evaluation of shortlisted proposals from fourth cycle submissions

1 hour ago
 Dubai to host 5th Arab Water Forum in September

Dubai to host 5th Arab Water Forum in September

2 hours ago
 Hurricane Nora makes landfall on Mexico&#039;s sou ..

Hurricane Nora makes landfall on Mexico&#039;s southwestern coast

3 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE continues its humanitarian legacy ..

Local Press: UAE continues its humanitarian legacy in Afghanistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.