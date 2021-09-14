RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to finalize a plan for RDA's housing scheme.

Chairing a meeting held here to review the progress of various projects of RDA he said the RDA's housing scheme should have been established and developed much earlier.

He said, it's very unfortunate that RDA could not finalize a plan to establish its housing scheme since 1989.

Director General RDA was also present on the occasion.

The Chairman directed the authorities to provide relief to the citizens.

He said that the citizens should be apprised about Building and Zoning Regulations 2020 and illegal housing schemes.

He directed the Director MP&TE to formulate Expression of Interest for RDA's housing scheme as soon as possible.

The Chairman also directed the MP&TE Directorate to continue the crackdown against illegal housing schemes, unauthorized constructions and commercial activities in residential areas without any discrimination.

The Director Estate Management, RDA gave a detailed briefing about RDA's vacant plots and other properties of RDA, verification and clearance of residential and commercial buildings and other projects.

The DG directed the Estate Management Directorate to formulate a plan to use the vacant plots within shortest possible time frame.

The Chairman also appreciated the officers concerned for completing the work on Dr Qadeer Khan road on fast track.

Stressing the importance of speedy work with regard to Kutchery Chowk, Ammar Chowk and Defence Chowk, he directed the Engineering Directorate to work hard to provide relief to the citizens.

The officers concerned should show commitment and dedication to alleviate the hardships of the common people, he added.

Director Admin and Finance, RDA, Asif Mehmood Janjua, Director MP&TE Jamshed Aftab, Director Estate Management, Saima Younis, DD Finance, Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti, DD Admin, Iftikhar Ahmad Janjua, DD Engineer, Azizullah and other officers attended the meeting.