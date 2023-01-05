Chairman RDA discusses different projects with Turkish Ambassador

UrduPoint.com

January 05, 2023

Chairman, of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza met with Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci and discussed different RDA projects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman, of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza met with Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci and discussed different RDA projects.

The Country Coordinator of, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) Muhsin Balci was also present on the occasion.

Turkish Ambassador said, "We will support RDA in different projects. Pakistan and Trkiye are two brotherly countries and have centuries-old relationship. Turkish people have a great love for Pakistani brethren and we will not leave Pakistan alone particularly in this critical period.

We will extend our moral and financial support to the needy people of Pakistan." He said that Turkish NGO TIKA would continue to help and facilitate the poor people of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman RDA thanked the Turkish Ambassador and Turkish people specially TIKA for their support in Pakistan.

He further said that Turkiye and Pakistan had cordial relations and both countries are working together for the welfare of the people.

The Chairman said that the main agenda of Pakistan is to improve people's lives and social status.

