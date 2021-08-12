Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza on Thursday inaugurated a free medical camp here at Hussain Lakhani International Hospital

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza on Thursday inaugurated a free medical camp here at Hussain Lakhani International Hospital.

The Chairman on the occasion said that provision of modern health facilities to the people under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was top priority of the government and solid steps were being taken in this regard.

He urged the private sector to come forward and play a role to make the efforts of the government a success so that the people could be provided modern health facilities at their door steps.

This will help bring more development and prosperity in the country, he added.

Tariq Mahmood Murtaza appreciated the services of Hussain Lakhani International Hospital.

CEO Hussain Lakhani International Hospital Brig. (R) Sultan Mehmood Satti, Neuro and Spine Surgeon Dr Yasir Shehzad, Dr Iram Tabrez consultant Gynecologist, Dr Iram Naz Child Specialist, Dr Asim Mehmood Skin Specialist, Dr Tauseef Medical Specialist were present on the occasion.