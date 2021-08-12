UrduPoint.com

Chairman RDA Inaugurates Free Medical Camp At Hussain Lakhani Int'l Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 57 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 08:33 PM

Chairman RDA inaugurates free medical camp at Hussain Lakhani Int'l Hospital

Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza on Thursday inaugurated a free medical camp here at Hussain Lakhani International Hospital

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza on Thursday inaugurated a free medical camp here at Hussain Lakhani International Hospital.

The Chairman on the occasion said that provision of modern health facilities to the people under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was top priority of the government and solid steps were being taken in this regard.

He urged the private sector to come forward and play a role to make the efforts of the government a success so that the people could be provided modern health facilities at their door steps.

This will help bring more development and prosperity in the country, he added.

Tariq Mahmood Murtaza appreciated the services of Hussain Lakhani International Hospital.

CEO Hussain Lakhani International Hospital Brig. (R) Sultan Mehmood Satti, Neuro and Spine Surgeon Dr Yasir Shehzad, Dr Iram Tabrez consultant Gynecologist, Dr Iram Naz Child Specialist, Dr Asim Mehmood Skin Specialist, Dr Tauseef Medical Specialist were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Rawalpindi Government Top

Recent Stories

121 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

121 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

19 minutes ago
 Application invited for Artist funds by Aug 30

Application invited for Artist funds by Aug 30

19 minutes ago
 US Embassy in Afghanistan Urges Citizens to Leave ..

US Embassy in Afghanistan Urges Citizens to Leave Country Immediately - Website

19 minutes ago
 I-voting inevitable to include 9 million expatriat ..

I-voting inevitable to include 9 million expatriates in electoral process: Presi ..

19 minutes ago
 Barrister Sultan files nomination papers for presi ..

Barrister Sultan files nomination papers for president slot

19 minutes ago
 NMU VC meets administrative heads to review free m ..

NMU VC meets administrative heads to review free medicines provision

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.