Chairman RDA Inaugurates 'Miyawaki' Nursery

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 10:01 PM

Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza here on Friday inaugurated a 'Miawaki' nursery under on-going tree plantation campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza here on Friday inaugurated a 'Miawaki' nursery under on-going tree plantation campaign.

On this occasion, he said that thousands of saplings had been planted at Rialto Chowk under 'Miawaki' forest program.

He said that maximum saplings were being planted in the city as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The saplings which grown in the nursery would also be provided to the citizens, he added.

The chairman said that the plantation campaign was underway and efforts were being made for success of a campaign which would help bring down the rising temperature and reduce the air pollution.

He declared Miawaki Nursery as an important step towards environmental protection. Another plantation project would also be launched at Rialto Park, Murree Road near Marrir Chowk.

The Chairman informed that the expenses incurred on the project would be met on self-help basis and the government would not spend a single rupee on this project.

