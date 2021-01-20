UrduPoint.com
Chairman RDA Inaugurates Rainwater Harvesting Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza here on Wednesday visited Bilal Masjid Muslim Park Khayabane Sir Syed and inaugurated rainwater harvesting project to preserve rainwater.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Rawalpindi was the second city in Punjab where the authority had started recycling of used water in the second mosque after Sirajia Masjid Asghar Mall Scheme with the help of UNDP.

He said that mosques needed a lot of water to meet everyday use requirements and added, the project was being expanded and would be a bigger model after its completion.

He said that rainwater collected would be used for washing and cleaning of the mosque, ablution and bathing where ablution water would be preserved and collected for plants and grass in the park established in front of the mosque.

He said that more than 400 worshipers perform ablution in the mosque on daily basis while 1000 to 1500 worshipers come here for Friday prayers.

One man uses 5 to 7 liters of water during ablution which can now be made usable instead of wasting it after treatment, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Imam Mosque thanked the chairman RDA and said that water was a great blessing of the Almighty Allah and the RDA's initiative was a significant step towards human service.

Research Officer UNDP Waqas Khan, Deputy Director Finance RDA Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti, Imam Bilal Masjid, Senior Member Bilal Masjid's Committee Haji Muhammad Asghar and others were also present on the occasion.

