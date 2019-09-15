UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 01:50 PM

Chairman RDA seeks citizens' help to fight dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Muhammad Arif Abbasi has urged the citizens to come forward and play their role to fight dengue virus.

Talking to APP he said, with the increasing number of dengue cases in the city, the authorities had accelerated their ongoing campaign against dengue.

He said, RDA had lodged 17 FIRs against the owners of under construction buildings who failed to comply with the dengue Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by Punjab Government to control dengue.

The RDA teams conducted raids in Airport Housing Scheme, Lawyers and Judicial Colonies to check residential and commercial sites and under construction buildings and lodged 17 FIRs in respective police station against the violators of the orders of the authorities concerned.

He informed that the owners and contractors of the under construction buildings had been issued notices and directed to ensure removal of stagnant water and properly cover water tanks.

He said, the citizens should come forward and play a role to help the administration in controlling dengue else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators.

Arif Abbasi said, the RDA teams, under anti-dengue drive were inspecting different sites. Commercial and residential premises were being sealed while FIRs were also being lodged against the rules violators, he added.

Action in accordance with the law was being taken against the violators of the orders of the government to save the public from the spread of dengue mosquitoes, he said adding vulnerable points were regularly being checked and special inspection was conducted to check dengue mosquito larvae.

He called on the citizens to make it a daily habit to destroy the breeding sites of dengue mosquitoes.

He said, "It is everyone's responsibility to make sure their homes are kept clean at all times. We are urging everyone to destroy the breeding sites of dengue mosquitoes." The citizens should realize their duties to save them and their families from the dengue fever, he said adding, with the recent monsoon rains in the city, the peak season of the virus had already begun and precautionary measures at this stage are a must.

He advised the citizens to use mosquito repellents and anti-mosquito coils. He said, sprays at homes are also necessary to destroy the breeding points of mosquitoes and to stop further prevalence of this disease.

He said mosquitoes breed primarily in containers like earthenware jars, metal drums and concrete cisterns used for domestic water storage, as well as discarded plastic food containers, used automobile tyres and other items that collect rain water.

