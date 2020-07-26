UrduPoint.com
Chairman RDA Visits Khidmat Markaz

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mahmood Murtaza visited the RDA Khidmat Markaz set up in the premises.

On the occasion, he said RDA had started implementing Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision for construction industry with regard to timely approval of building plans.

He handed over the approved residential maps to the three applicants. These maps were approved ahead of schedule in accordance with the standard operating procedure (SOP).

He further said the process of timely approval of building plans would be further expedited keeping in view the convenience of people.

