Chairman RUDA calls on Chief Minister Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Rashid Aziz called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM's office here on Thursday.

Rashid Aziz apprised the Chief Minister about the important matters of the project.

The CM while directing to finalize the project related affairs at the earliest said that RRUDA was a game changer project launched by the PTI government. He said that credit for launching the mega project went to the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

'No one can deny economic, social, and environmental significance of this project as it would bring revolution and boost economic and investment activities',he said.

Usman Buzdar highlighted that the project was of great importance for reducing the environmental pollution in provincial metropolis.He said that opportunities of safe investment of billions of rupees would be made available for national and international investors,adding that the project would generate thousands of job opportunities and 90 percent utilization of local goods would promote Pakistani industries.

Buzdar assured the Chairman that all out cooperation and support would be extended by the Punjab government for the project.