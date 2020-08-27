UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman RUDA Calls On Chief Minister Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:19 PM

Chairman RUDA calls on Chief Minister Punjab

Chairman Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Rashid Aziz called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM's office here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Rashid Aziz called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM's office here on Thursday.

Rashid Aziz apprised the Chief Minister about the important matters of the project.

The CM while directing to finalize the project related affairs at the earliest said that RRUDA was a game changer project launched by the PTI government. He said that credit for launching the mega project went to the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

'No one can deny economic, social, and environmental significance of this project as it would bring revolution and boost economic and investment activities',he said.

Usman Buzdar highlighted that the project was of great importance for reducing the environmental pollution in provincial metropolis.He said that opportunities of safe investment of billions of rupees would be made available for national and international investors,adding that the project would generate thousands of job opportunities and 90 percent utilization of local goods would promote Pakistani industries.

Buzdar assured the Chairman that all out cooperation and support would be extended by the Punjab government for the project.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Job Rashid All Government Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

PTI leadership, workers present in worst affected ..

36 seconds ago

Over 95 percent targets achieved from sub-national ..

38 seconds ago

Chief Minister offers condolences over loss of liv ..

39 seconds ago

AJK President warns India to desist from foolish ..

40 seconds ago

Incident at Libyan Embassy Caused by Contradiction ..

3 minutes ago

FM chairs 14th Advisory Council on Foreign Affairs ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.