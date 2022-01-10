Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee calls on Governor

Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan Maulana Syed Mohammad Abdul Khabir Azad called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor house here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan Maulana Syed Mohammad Abdul Khabir Azad called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor house here on Monday.

The Governor said that interfaith harmony was need of the hour and its promotion was the obligation of everyone.

He said that they had to make together the country in accordance with Riyasat-e-Madina by following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide equal rights to the people.

He further said that the protection of the minorities in the country was everyone's responsibility.

Imran Ismail said that they all had to play their role in making Pakistan a strong country.

Maulana Mohammad Khabir said that islam is a religion of peace, which teaches to respect the humanity.