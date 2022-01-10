UrduPoint.com

Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Calls On Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2022 | 04:26 PM

Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee calls on Governor

Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan Maulana Syed Mohammad Abdul Khabir Azad called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor house here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan Maulana Syed Mohammad Abdul Khabir Azad called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor house here on Monday.

The Governor said that interfaith harmony was need of the hour and its promotion was the obligation of everyone.

He said that they had to make together the country in accordance with Riyasat-e-Madina by following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide equal rights to the people.

He further said that the protection of the minorities in the country was everyone's responsibility.

Imran Ismail said that they all had to play their role in making Pakistan a strong country.

Maulana Mohammad Khabir said that islam is a religion of peace, which teaches to respect the humanity.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Governor Ruet-e-Hilal Committee All

Recent Stories

Peshawar Zalmi announces Mahira Khan as its ‘Bra ..

Peshawar Zalmi announces Mahira Khan as its ‘Brand Ambassador’ for PSL 7

5 minutes ago
 DC visits areas affected by breach in nullah Aik

DC visits areas affected by breach in nullah Aik

3 minutes ago
 ICCI for diversification of products, markets to b ..

ICCI for diversification of products, markets to boost exports

3 minutes ago
 Waqar Younis to undergo minor eye surgery

Waqar Younis to undergo minor eye surgery

25 minutes ago
 Gomal University conducts an entry test for M.Phil ..

Gomal University conducts an entry test for M.Phil, Ph.D programs

3 minutes ago
 Van catches fire in burewala

Van catches fire in burewala

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.