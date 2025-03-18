Chairman Saddar Town visits police reporting camp at Allah Wali Market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Chairman of Saddar Town, Mansoor Ahmed Sheikh on Tuesday visited the police reporting camp at Allah Wali Market on M.A. Jinnah Road, organized by the Alliance of Aram Bagh Markets Association.

Mansoor Sheikh stated that providing a well-equipped municipal environment for business and commercial individuals in Saddar Town is a top priority.

Chairman of the Alliance of Aram Bagh Markets Association, Asif Gulfam, stated that the Alliance has been setting up police reporting camps for the safety of customers and shopkeepers for the past 22 years.

During the visit, the Alliance requested the installation of streetlights at certain locations and the repair of Robinson Road. In response, Mansoor Sheikh immediately directed Superintendent Engineer B&R Rafiq Sheikh to commence the work without delay.