Chairman Saddar Town Visits Police Reporting Camp At Allah Wali Market
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 07:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Chairman of Saddar Town, Mansoor Ahmed Sheikh on Tuesday visited the police reporting camp at Allah Wali Market on M.A. Jinnah Road, organized by the Alliance of Aram Bagh Markets Association.
Mansoor Sheikh stated that providing a well-equipped municipal environment for business and commercial individuals in Saddar Town is a top priority.
Chairman of the Alliance of Aram Bagh Markets Association, Asif Gulfam, stated that the Alliance has been setting up police reporting camps for the safety of customers and shopkeepers for the past 22 years.
During the visit, the Alliance requested the installation of streetlights at certain locations and the repair of Robinson Road. In response, Mansoor Sheikh immediately directed Superintendent Engineer B&R Rafiq Sheikh to commence the work without delay.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy
Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..
UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..
Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..
PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism
OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!
First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi
Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip
Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..
RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025
‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chairman Saddar Town visits police reporting camp at Allah Wali Market6 minutes ago
-
PNS ASLAT visits Maldives during deployment on regional maritime security patrol6 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 7 smugglers with 125 kg drugs worth Rs 28m6 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy15 minutes ago
-
FDA ordered strict monitoring of public utility plots in private housing schemes16 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Border Trade Union,Truck Union call on DC Ketch16 minutes ago
-
Salik welcomes establishment of special bench for overseas Pakistanis in IHC16 minutes ago
-
Media bridge public with house of power: Ayaz Sadiq16 minutes ago
-
29 chlorination centers being set up at Rs 290mln : Mayor Karachi16 minutes ago
-
Swat University students protest fee hikes, bus fare increases16 minutes ago
-
MNA Malik Abrar meets RPO Alpa16 minutes ago
-
St. Patrick’s Feast with an Interfaith Iftar16 minutes ago