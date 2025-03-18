Open Menu

Chairman Saddar Town Visits Police Reporting Camp At Allah Wali Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Chairman Saddar Town visits police reporting camp at Allah Wali Market

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Chairman of Saddar Town, Mansoor Ahmed Sheikh on Tuesday visited the police reporting camp at Allah Wali Market on M.A. Jinnah Road, organized by the Alliance of Aram Bagh Markets Association.

Mansoor Sheikh stated that providing a well-equipped municipal environment for business and commercial individuals in Saddar Town is a top priority.

Chairman of the Alliance of Aram Bagh Markets Association, Asif Gulfam, stated that the Alliance has been setting up police reporting camps for the safety of customers and shopkeepers for the past 22 years.

During the visit, the Alliance requested the installation of streetlights at certain locations and the repair of Robinson Road. In response, Mansoor Sheikh immediately directed Superintendent Engineer B&R Rafiq Sheikh to commence the work without delay.

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made ene ..

Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy

15 minutes ago
 Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dh ..

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..

3 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

3 hours ago
 PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

4 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

4 hours ago
First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

4 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tourn ..

Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

4 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..

5 hours ago
 RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE a ..

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025

5 hours ago
 ‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance b ..

‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan