Chairman Safora Town Inspect Situation After Rain

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2024 | 09:31 PM

Chairman Safora Town Rashid Khaskheli, and others inspected the post-rain situation during visits to different areas of Safora Town after light to moderate rain here on Friday

On this occasion, Rashid Khaskheli said that the overall situation of Safora Town is better despite the heavy rains.

He said that drainage problems have been noticed in some places, where dewatering pumps are needed to resolve on

an emergency basis.

He also inspected the situation of the drains during the visit and observed that the situation is much better.

