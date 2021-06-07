Chairman Sanate expresses grief over Ghotki train accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the Ghotki train Mishap.

"They lost precious lives due to the accident which is very unfortunate", Chairman regretted and prayed for the forgiveness of those who died in the train accident and added that he shares the grief with the bereaved families.

He also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured and issued instructions to provide all possible facilities to the injured.

Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the house in the Senate, Dr Shehzad Waseem, Leader of the Opposition, in the Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani have also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic train accident.

They offered condolences to the victims and prayed for patience for the mourners.