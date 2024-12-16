- Home
Chairman Sargodha Chamber Of Commerce And Industries(SCCI),Shamim Aftab Urged Government To Review Economic Growth Policy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 06:19 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Chairman Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industries(SCCI),Shamim Aftab on Monday urged the government to support economic growth by reducing the policy rate by 500 basis points much-likely announcement in one go.
While talking to media,she further said that a substantial reduction in the policy rate would not only stimulate economic activities but also be beneficial to the government while delay leads to unnecessary loss to the country’s economy,especially when the government was also seriously considering to bring policy rate down to single digit. She said that timely action would mark a notable improvement in our economic stability and demonstrates the effectiveness of our recent policy measures,she added.
Shamim further said that considerable reduction has become need of the hour as it would help bring bank mark-up rates back to single digits,making credit more affordable for businesses and consumers alike whereas lower interest rates will stimulate investment,boost economic activity and contribute to the overall prosperity of our nation,she added.
She said the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for November 2024 has already reduced to 4.9% year-on-year (YoY), compared to 7.2% in the previous month.
She said the actual inflation rate has outperformed all predictions and this positive development was a testament to the diligent efforts of our economic planners and the resilience of our business community.
Chairman SCCI also said that we remain committed to supporting policies that foster economic growth,stability and prosperity for all.
We will continue to work closely with the government,industry stakeholders and international partners to sustain and build upon these gains,she concluded.
