Open Menu

Chairman Sargodha Chamber Of Commerce And Industries(SCCI),Shamim Aftab Urged Government To Review Economic Growth Policy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 06:19 PM

Chairman Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industries(SCCI),Shamim Aftab urged government to review economic growth policy

Chairman Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industries(SCCI),Shamim Aftab on Monday urged the government to support economic growth by reducing the policy rate by 500 basis points much-likely announcement in one go

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Chairman Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industries(SCCI),Shamim Aftab on Monday urged the government to support economic growth by reducing the policy rate by 500 basis points much-likely announcement in one go.

While talking to media,she further said that a substantial reduction in the policy rate would not only stimulate economic activities but also be beneficial to the government while delay leads to unnecessary loss to the country’s economy,especially when the government was also seriously considering to bring policy rate down to single digit. She said that timely action would mark a notable improvement in our economic stability and demonstrates the effectiveness of our recent policy measures,she added.

Shamim further said that considerable reduction has become need of the hour as it would help bring bank mark-up rates back to single digits,making credit more affordable for businesses and consumers alike whereas lower interest rates will stimulate investment,boost economic activity and contribute to the overall prosperity of our nation,she added.

She said the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for November 2024 has already reduced to 4.9% year-on-year (YoY), compared to 7.2% in the previous month.

She said the actual inflation rate has outperformed all predictions and this positive development was a testament to the diligent efforts of our economic planners and the resilience of our business community.

Chairman SCCI also said that we remain committed to supporting policies that foster economic growth,stability and prosperity for all.

We will continue to work closely with the government,industry stakeholders and international partners to sustain and build upon these gains,she concluded.

Related Topics

Business Bank Sargodha Price Chamber November Commerce Media All Government Industry

Recent Stories

UAE participates in 1st G20 Meeting of Finance Min ..

UAE participates in 1st G20 Meeting of Finance Ministry Undersecretaries, Centra ..

7 minutes ago
 Digital Nation Pakistan Bill to ensure unified dig ..

Digital Nation Pakistan Bill to ensure unified digital identity for citizens: Mi ..

11 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates N ..

Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates NBD branch, operations centre i ..

21 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways opens new gateway to Kenya with lau ..

Etihad Airways opens new gateway to Kenya with launch of Nairobi flights

22 minutes ago
 UET signs MoU for green energy saving technology

UET signs MoU for green energy saving technology

11 minutes ago
 Rubina Khalid emphasizes providing job opportuniti ..

Rubina Khalid emphasizes providing job opportunities to deserving and skilled in ..

11 minutes ago
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif welcomes SB ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif welcomes SBP’s policy rate cut down

11 minutes ago
 World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first ..

World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first time at World of Coffee Duba ..

51 minutes ago
 We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take su ..

We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take suo motu actions: Justice Mansoo ..

56 minutes ago
 Asian markets struggle after more weak China data

Asian markets struggle after more weak China data

7 minutes ago
 UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to e ..

UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to economic growth

1 hour ago
 Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa beg ..

Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa begins tomorrow

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan