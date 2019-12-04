UrduPoint.com
Chairman Saudi Shura Council Arrives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 11:19 PM

Chairman Saudi Shura Council Dr Abdullah Bin Mohammad Al Sheikh along with a delegation arrived here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman Saudi Shura Council Dr Abdullah Bin Mohammad Al Sheikh along with a delegation arrived here on Wednesday.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser received the delegation at the airport.

In his brief remarks, the Speaker said visit of the Saudi delegation would strengthen the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Chairman Saudi Shura said Pakistan was their second home and the aim of the visit was to promote fraternal and parliamentary ties.

