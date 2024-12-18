Chairman Saudi Shura Council visit to further enhance ties: Gilani

Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday expressed optimism that the visit of the Chairman of the Saudi Shura Council Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh would serve as a pivotal moment in further enhancing the already strong ties between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday expressed optimism that the visit of the Chairman of the Saudi Shura Council Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh would serve as a pivotal moment in further enhancing the already strong ties between the two countries.

“This visit marks a new chapter in the longstanding relationship between the two nations,” the chairman said during the meeting with the Chairman of the Saudi Shura Council.

Gilani warmly welcomed Dr. Al-Sheikh and his delegation, describing the Saudi Shura Council Chairman as a "true friend" of Pakistan.

"Institutional relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have entered a new era, and the leadership of Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been a great source of support for Pakistan at every stage," Gilani said.

The chairman who had previously visited Saudi Arabia in 2008 and 2011, emphasized the deep cultural, religious, and historical bonds shared by the two nations.

"The people of Pakistan have a profound respect and affection for Saudi Arabia, rooted in our shared holy sites, historical connections, and common values," he added.

The Chairman further underscored the importance of expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest, citing trade, investment, defense, energy, and education as key areas for growth.

He also mentioned his recent visit to Saudi Arabia and said high-level engagements provided an opportunity to get an understanding of the scope of expanding multi-dimensional areas of mutual benefits.

Both leaders highlighted the strong spirit of mutual trust and respect that has underpinned their relationship.

Chairman Senate noted that both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have consistently supported each other during difficult times, which has laid a solid foundation for enduring friendship.

He also emphasized the need to build on the existing cooperation and strengthen ties through institutional linkages, particularly between the Upper House of Pakistan’s Parliament and the Saudi Shura Council.

During the meeting, he noted the positive trajectory of trade relations between the two countries and stressed the importance of utilizing opportunities to enhance economic cooperation said a news release.

"Trade relations are moving in a positive direction, and there is vast potential to further promote economic and investment exchanges," he added.

He also informed the Saudi delegation about the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which aims to streamline investment processes and attract foreign investment.

Chairman Senate was accompanied by a distinguished group of Senators, including Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui, Kamil Ali Agha, Samina Mumtaz Zehri, Sadiaa Abbasi, Jan Muhammad, Atta ur Rehman, Munzoor Ahmad, Umar Farooq and Sardar Al-Haj Muhammad Umer Gorgaij, alongside Secretary Senate Syed Hasnain Haider. This delegation is part of the broader effort to fortify parliamentary and diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh expressed his pleasure at visiting Pakistan, emphasizing that Saudi Arabia regards Pakistan as a "sincere friend."

He also conveyed that members of the Saudi Shura Council were deeply impressed by Chairman Gilani’s leadership and expressed hope that this visit would pave the way for even stronger ties between the two countries. “I am confident that the exchange of high-level delegations will further strengthen our relationship and institutional collaboration,” Dr. Al-Sheikh said.