Chairman, Secretary SLA expresses sorrow on death of Dr Murlidhar Jetley

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman of Sindhi Language Authority Dr Ishaq Samejo and Secretary Dr Ehsan Danish have expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the sudden demise of eminent Researcher and Scholar Dr Murlidhar Jetley and condoled with his family.

According to a statement issued by SLA, they said that the death of Dr. Murlidhar Jetley was a big loss for Sindhi Language and Literature.

They said that Dr. Jetley was among those prestigious writers in Hind who served the Sindhi Language.