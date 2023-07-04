Open Menu

Chairman, Secretary SLA Expresses Sorrow On Death Of Dr Murlidhar Jetley

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Chairman, Secretary SLA expresses sorrow on death of Dr Murlidhar Jetley

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman of Sindhi Language Authority Dr Ishaq Samejo and Secretary Dr Ehsan Danish have expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the sudden demise of eminent Researcher and Scholar Dr Murlidhar Jetley and condoled with his family.

According to a statement issued by SLA, they said that the death of Dr. Murlidhar Jetley was a big loss for Sindhi Language and Literature.

They said that Dr. Jetley was among those prestigious writers in Hind who served the Sindhi Language.

